Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were all smiles during their first public date night at Madison Square Garden.

The pair sat courtside while watching the New York Knicks take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Davidson and Ratajkowski could be seen laughing and having fun in photos from the outing, which marks their first public appearance together since sparking dating rumours earlier this month.

While duo haven’t officially confirmed their romance, a source recently told ET that the former “SNL” star, 29, and the 31-year-old model have been dating for the last few weeks and are having “a good time together.”

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September of this year, while Davidson recently split from Kim Kardashian.