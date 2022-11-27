Click to share this via email

Jessie James Decker is standing up for her kids.

The singer took to Instagram to shut down haters who left “unkind” comments on a photo of Vivianne, 8, Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 4, wearing swimsuits that displayed their toned muscles.

“That doesn’t look right … Sorry, not sorry,” wrote one person beneath the photo, while another Instagram user called their abs “strange”.

“It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports, build muscle naturally is ‘weird,'” replied Decker.

The photo was taken during a Thanksgiving family vacation.

“From one mother to another. Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because they don’t look the way you think they should,” Decker wrote in another comment. “It’s unkind.”

Selma Blair was among those who praised the kids, writing, “I love these smiles. The strength. So in their bodies. Fun goals.”

Meanwhile, Decker’s “DWTS” pro partner Alan Bersten joked, “How do they all have better bodies than me?????”