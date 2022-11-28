“The White Lotus” fans got a jaw-dropping revelation in the latest episode.

In an interview with E! News, actors Tom Hollander and Leo Woodall talked about their shocking scene together in the new episode of the HBO hit.

Spoilers for “The White Lotus” season 6, episode 5 below.

In the scene in question, Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya is woken up in the middle of the night and walks into another room to discover Hollander’s Quentin having sex with his nephew Jack, played by Woodall.

“Tanya witnessing it, it’s delicious and it makes you realize that he really has got a plan and the writer really is going somewhere,” Hollander said of the scene. “He hasn’t lost his way with this story. It’s very, very confident.”

The actor also loved that the scene mirrored a similarly shocking intimate scene from the series’ first season, including Murray Bartlett and Lukas Gage’s characters.

“In a way, it was ‘Ah, there it is! There’s that scene!'” he said. “That unforgettable moment where someone pulls back a curtain and you see something that is intensely private that is not supposed to be watched by everyone else.”

Hollander recalled his reaction to the twist after reading the screenplay, “Having read it, I thought, ‘Well, this is going to be fun.’ Then it was just about making sure I was in sufficiently reasonable shape to be filmed.”

Woodall, meanwhile, had an inkling that his character would get into some intimate trouble, but he admitted not to seeing the big twist coming.

“I was told that Jack gets a bit randy with a couple of people,” he said. “I thought, ‘I wonder who.’ Didn’t expect it to be Tom Hollander!”