Adele failed to spot a very special guest in the audience at her Las Vegas residency concert over the weekend.

The musician took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of herself performing at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace, pointing out that Shania Twain had come to watch the show, unbeknownst to her at the time.

Adele posted, “Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show,” alongside a love heart emoji.

Twain then re-posted the shot, alongside the message: “Thank goodness we didn’t make eye contact, all I can think of is the reaction of all those fans to @adele combusting halfway through the show,” with a laughing face emoji.

Credit: Instagram/Shania Twain

The Canadian hitmaker also posted a “POV” snap from the Adele gig, where she sat front row.

She called the show “magical.”

Credit: Instagram/Shania Twain

Adele kicked off her “Weekends with Adele” Vegas residency on Nov. 18 after postponing it back in January.

See the clip below for more from the singer’s much-talked about Sin City gigs.