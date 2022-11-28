From robbing banks to computer simulations.

According to Deadline, “Money Heist” star Alba Flores has found her next role, leading the upcoming sci-fi thriller series “Ulterior”.

The series is said to follow a singer and influences who wakes up to find herself in a world where people a virtually connect to simulations of their own lives.

Flores’ Ada will have to play along with the simulation in order to unlock the puzzle of her new reality and find a way back to her real life.

“Money Heist” director Alex Rodrigo co-created the series along with Manuel Burque, and Flores will also serve as an executive producer.

“Manuel Burque and Alex Rodrigo have crafted a visionary and timely thriller and we’re excited to bring their distinct and authentic voices forward,” producers Matt Brodlie and Jonathan Kier said in a statement.

A broadcaster has not yet been secured for the series.