Elton John will support his kids no matter what.

In an interview with E! News, the legendary rock star talked about raising his sons with husband David Furnish, and whether the boys will follow in their dad’s musical footsteps.

“They are still so young, so not entirely sure,” John said. “But of course, whatever their dreams and ambitions are, my husband David and I will fully support them.”

John and Furnish, who got married in 2014, share 11-year-old Zachary and 9-year-old Elijah.

Last weekend, the artist brought his whole family onstage at the final concert on his farewell tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

“I am of course looking forward to spending more time with my sons,” he told E! News of life after touring. “I am also looking forward to being able to dedicate more of my time to other projects, like the Elton John AIDS Foundation.”

Celebrating his 75th birthday back in March, John wrote a tribute to his sons in a letter published by Time.

“You’re 11 and 9 years old now, and when I was your age, I could never have dreamed where life would take me,” he wrote. “Looking back over the past 75 years, there is so much I am proud of, so much I have learned.”

He continued, “When I was young, I was told to fit in, to do what others expected even when it didn’t feel right. Now I realize I can only be me. Being true to myself is what gave me my voice, and helped me face my greatest fears.”

Finally, John added, “Whoever you grow up to be, just be you — fully and completely you.”