Metallica is coming back in a big way.

On Monday, the iconic metal band announced their latest album, 72 Seasons, along with a massive, two-year world tour and a brand new single.

The song, “Lux Æterna”, is a classic-sounding heavy metal track, and is the sixth song on the new album’s track list.

At 77-minutes, the 12-song album is Metallica’s first since 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

Check out the full track list:

72 Seasons Shadows Follow Screaming Suicide Sleepwalk My Life Away You Must Burn! Lux Æterna Crown of Barbed Wire Chasing Light If Darkness Had a Son Too Far Gone? Room of Mirrors Inamorata

Along with the new music, Metallica is set to head out on their “M72” world tour, spanning 2023 and 2024, with two concerts in every city they visit across the globe.

The tour will kick off in Amsterdam in April 2023, with dates scheduled in Montreal next summer, and in Edmonton the summer after that.