Kate Middleton has a special request for fans.

It was revealed earlier this month that the Princess of Wales would be hosting her second annual holiday carol concert and she’s now taken to Twitter to ask fans for some help.

“Good Morning Britain” ran a poll on Monday, asking the public to select the final carol for this year’s service at Westminster Abbey.

People can select from: “Hark! The Herald”, “Joy To The World” or “O Come, All Ye Faithful”

“GMB”s tweet read: “The Princess of Wales would like your help to choose the final carol for this year’s Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey, broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.”

William and Kate’s Twitter account then posted:

🎄 Help us decide the final carol for Together At Christmas 👇 https://t.co/NKlrBdUFdU — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2022

The service will take place on Thursday, December 15 and will unite members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring.”

The concert will also feature a touching tribute that will honour the late Queen Elizabeth II by showcasing the values she upheld throughout her extraordinary life and reign, such as compassion, empathy and support for others.