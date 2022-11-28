Netflix appears to have a theatrical hit on its hands.

This week, the streamer released “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on approximately 600 screen in North America, with box office watchers estimating it pulled in around $15 million.

READ MORE: Daniel Craig Is On The Hunt In The Trailer For ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Though Netflix is not releasing official box office tallies for its limited, one-week release of the Daniel Craig sequel, estimates show a strong $19,000 per-theatre average gross for the film, Variety reported.

During the same timeframe in 2019, “Knives Out” pulled in over $41 million domestically from more than 3,400 screens for a nearly $12,000 per-theatre average. The film went on to make $165 million in North America, and over $300 million worldwide.

READ MORE: Daniel Craig Didn’t Want His ‘Glass Onion’ Character’s Sexuality Reveal To Be ‘A Song And Dance’

Netflix’s “Glass Onion” release marks a departure for the streamer, which until now had seen its theatrical releases limited to smaller independent theatres, with the larger multiplex chains declining to carry their films due to the short window between theatrical release and streaming premiere.

News of the sequel’s theatrical success for Netflix comes as the streamer also saw success with a U.K. and Ireland theatrical release for “Matilda the Musical”, which earned $5 million and toppled “Black Panther 2” at the box office there.