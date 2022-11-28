“Strange World” opened to underwhelming ticket sales at the box office.

TMZ reports the new animated flick from Disney took in $18.6 million over the Thanksgiving weekend against a projection of $30-$40 million. The film is not expected to make back its budget according to some reports, expecting a $100 million return despite the $180 million budget.

While it’s not exactly clear why viewers are not heading to the theatre for “Strange World”, some fans online have accused Disney of purposely sabotaging the film due to its inclusion of an openly LGBTQ character in the main cast.

Some believe the tanking of the film is an excuse for the company to avoid including diverse characters in future productions.

“Disney is 100% going to blame STRANGE WORLD’s inevitable bad box office on the fact that there’s an openly gay character in the movie when in reality, it’s going to flop because they didn’t market it at all. They’ll use this as an excuse to not have queer rep ever again,” wrote one fan.

Disney is 100% going to blame STRANGE WORLD's inevitable bad box office on the fact that there's an openly gay character in the movie when in reality, it's going to flop because they didn't market it at all. They'll use this as an excuse to not have queer rep ever again. pic.twitter.com/diD7It4Bk4 — Jordan Woodson #GlassOnionSweep (@jordanjwoodson) November 17, 2022

Media criticism YouTuber Schaffrillas chimed in with a similar sentiment, blaming the lack of advertising for the film’s underperformance.

Love how anyone with half a brain cell can put together that Strange World bombed at the box office cause Disney barely marketed it, and yet there's still morons out there who think it bombed solely cause it's "woke". Never ceases to amaze me how willfully stupid homophobes are — Goro Akechi Enjoyer (@Schaffrillas) November 28, 2022

Others blamed the now ex-CEO Bob Chapek for the film’s marketing, with fans hopeful Bob Iger’s return would mean a different approach in the future.

If Strange World ends up being a box office failure by the end of its run. It’ll be a huge reminder of how much disrespect Chapek has for animation because of the minimal marketing he did. Hopefully there’ll be a bright future for Disney Animation movies in theaters with Iger. https://t.co/j3pbGa1UWC — GamerToon #SupportPhysicalmedia (@skunk_toon) November 24, 2022

“Strange World” is out in theatres now. Deadline reports the film will head to Disney+ for streaming by the end of the year.