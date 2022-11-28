Click to share this via email

Shania Twain is trying to meet demand.

On Monday, the Canadian country icon announced that she’s adding five more stops to her “Queen of Me” world tour next year.

Twain had previously announced stops in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and other cities across North America and the U.K.

She will now also be adding a second date in Moncton, N.B., where one show has already sold out,, as well as Bethel, N.Y., New Orleans, Glasgow and Leeds.

Several dates on Twain’s tour are already sold out, including shows in Seattle, Tulsa, Winnipeg, Dallas and more.

Back in September, Twain released the song “Waking Up Dreaming”, the lead single from her upcoming album, Queen of Me, due out in 2023.