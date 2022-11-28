Taylor Swift’s latest album Midnights is back at the top spot.

It was revealed Sunday that the musician had topped the Billboard 200 for a fourth nonconsecutive week.

Billboard stated, “Of Midnights’ 177,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 118,000 (down 16%, equalling 155.8 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 57,000 (down 4%) and SEA units comprise 2,000 (down 49%).”

Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss was at at No. 2 on the charts, while Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti came in at No. 3.

Swift’s success just continues, with so many fans attempting to get tickets to her upcoming “Eras Tour” U.S. dates that it completely crashed Ticketmaster earlier this month.

The company were forced to cancel planned ticket sales to the general public after millions scrambled to get pre-sale tickets.

Amid the fiasco, over 2 million pre-sale tickets ended up being sold, making it the most tickets that had ever been sold for an artist in a single day.

Swift shared a lengthy statement regarding the whole thing.

She said there were a “multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets,” and assured people she was “trying to figure out how this situation can be improved going forward.”

The hitmaker went on, “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.

“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really p**ses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”