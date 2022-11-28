Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Muni Long speaks onstage while accepting the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards.

It’s that time of year again! The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards have arrived and this year’s show featured spectacular performances with some of music’s most talented stars and heartfelt acceptance speeches from the night’s big winners.

Hosted by comedian, writer and “Black-ish” star Deon Cole, Saturday’s show featured Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige leading this year’s nominees with a total count of seven nods apiece, while Ari Lennox trailed close behind with six nominations. The trio was followed by Lizzo and Chris Brown, who earned five noms each.

While Queen Bey came out on top with the night’s big wins — earning awards for Album of The Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers — she wasn’t the only one to come out victorious! Check out the full list of winners below, with the victors in bold.

RELATED: BET Soul Train Awards 2022 Nominations — See the Full List

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ckay

Coco Jones

Dixson

Doechii

Fireboy Dml

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

Tems

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

Chaka Khan

Charlie Wilson

Diana Ross

Mary J. Blige

Maxwell

Pj Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Cece Winans

Erica Campbell

Fred Hammond

Major.

Marvin Sapp

Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin

Tamela Mann

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

Sza

Tems

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Charlie Wilson

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

Pj Morton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

An Evening With Silk Sonic – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Away Message (Ep) – Ari Lennox

Breezy, Chris Brown

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe – Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Money – Tank

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Special – Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Pressure” – Ari Lennox

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Church Girl” – Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long

“I Hate U” – Sza

“Last, Last” – Burna Boy

“Pressure” – Ari Lennox

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Call Me Every Day” – Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid

“Have Mercy” – Chlöe

“Persuasive” – Doechii

“Pressure” – Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out The Window” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“We (Warm Embrace)” – Chris Brown

“Woman” – Doja Cat

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy” – Chlöe

“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Pressure” – Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out The Window” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

BEST COLLABORATION

“Amazing” – Mary J. Blige Feat. Dj Khaled

“Be Like Water” – Pj Morton Feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas

“Call Me Every Day” – Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid

“Gotta Move On” – Diddy Feat. Bryson Tiller

“Hate Our Love” – Queen Naija & Big Sean

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl” – Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Feat. Beyoncé

“Move” – Beyoncé Feat. Grace Jones, Tems

“Slow” – Tank Feat. J. Valentine

The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards aired Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

MORE FROM ET:

2021 BET Soul Train Awards Winners: See the Full List

2021 Soul Train Awards: Ashanti on Lady of Soul Award and Normani’s Tribute (Exclusive)

2021 Soul Train Awards: Jazmine Sullivan on Winning 2 Awards and Her Self-Love Advice (Exclusive)

2021 Soul Train Awards: Normani on Paying Tribute to Ashanti and Her Album Release Date (Exclusive)