The stars of “Bones and All” ate something a lot sweeter than human flesh.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, actress Taylor Russell talks about filming the cannibal romance with co-star Timothée Chalamet.

While the film has a soft heart at its center, “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino didn’t skimp on the gore factor when it came to his characters’ appetites, but it wasn’t actually people they were eating while filming those scenes.

“It was some combination of those maraschino cherries and dark chocolate sauce and things like that,” Russell explained. “They were very kind about us having, I guess, some tastier sweet treats.”

In the film, Russell plays a teenager in the ’80s who goes off in search her mom after being abandoned by her father due to her cannibalism.

“I play this character called Maren, this girl at the brink of adulthood, who has a very specific affliction,” she said. “That affliction has isolated her and imprisoned her in some ways from most of the people in her life. At the same time, it’s a mystery to her, what the affliction even is, in some capacity. She’s on a journey of self-discovery, and the question [is]: Can she live on the earth in a way that seems sustainable for the rest of her life?”

Talking about why she signed on to make the movie, Russell said, “I knew that the script through Luca’s lens would be something wholly original and fascinating. I would have done any role in the movie, just to be in the movie, and luckily I got to play Maren. I got to explore a lot of the themes that were really interesting to me at the time in terms of connectivity, or lack thereof, and what we get passed down from our family, generational stuff, and how we break that.”