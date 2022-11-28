Click to share this via email

Fame and success come at a price in “Babylon”.

The trailer for Paramount Picture’s new thriller exploring Hollywood in the 1920s was released on Monday.

Set in Los Angeles, the film stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva along with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. The movie tells a story of ambition and the pitfalls of success during early Hollywood.

Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad in Babylon from Paramount Pictures. – Photo: Paramount

Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy in Babylon from Paramount Pictures. – Photo: Paramount

Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy and Diego Calva plays Manny Torres in Babylon from Paramount Pictures. – Photo: Paramount

Robbie plays an aspiring actress with a big personality and even bigger ambitions as she sets her eyes on the top.

“We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” she tells Calva’s character as they both make their way through the world of film.

The film is written and directed by Oscar-winning “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle.

“Babylon” hits theatres on Dec. 23.