Kobe Bryant’s teenage daughter Natalia has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

Dwayne Kemp, 32, has been told to stay at least 200 yards away from Bryant, 19, her school, her sorority house, car, home and job, TMZ reported.

Kemp reportedly has an “obsession” with Bryant and guns, with the publication claiming he’s been under the delusion that they’re in a relationship.

TMZ claimed the harassment had been going on for two years before Bryant got court-ordered protection.

Kemp allegedly recently turned up at the University of Southern California (USC) and was “creeping around buildings” where Bryant has been taking classes.

He also showed up at her sorority house, TMZ stated.

The publication claimed court documents stated Kemp, who is reportedly in the process of buying a gun, had been convicted of at least four crimes, including one involving a firearm.

Bryant said Kemp once sent her a direct message with a photo of her late father Kobe and wrote, “Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe,'” adding a red heart.

The court docs claimed Kemp wanted them to have “a Kobe-like child together.”

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, alongside his and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Gianna.