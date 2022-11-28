Thew new album by Drake and 21 Savage was a true collaboration.

Earlier this month, the rappers released their album Her Loss, and in a conversation on SiriusXM’s “Sound 42”, the pair reveal just how much they worked with each other to produce the record.

“I ain’t gon cap, Drake wrote some of my verses on this album,” 21 said. “These facts. I don’t give a fuck what a n***a say, Drake helped me with some of my verses on this album.”

Drake added, “By the way, you also helped me with s**t too.”

Talking about the album earlier this month, 21 shared how he actually pushed Drake to be more “unfiltered” than ever with his songs.

“You know I’m pointing it out, like when he send me the songs, I’m pointing out what I heard,” 21 said. “I’m tellin’ him like, ‘Yeah n***a, talk that s**t.’ You know I’m gassing him. I’m behind him. Whatever he standing on, I’m standing on it too. Say what you feel, n***a.”