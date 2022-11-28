Kylie Jenner is getting in the holiday spirit.

The reality star is getting an early start on decorations. She showed off the centerpiece of her display which was a massive Christmas tree.

She shared a video to Instagram with the caption, “tis the season”.

🎄Younger Jenner is already getting ready for Christmas. In her new post, Kylie showed us how she and her helpers decorate the Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/EXLimf4AOa — KARDASHIAN (@k_a5rdashian) November 28, 2022

The video showed the massive evergreen in the middle of her foyer, stretching up towards the high ceiling. The time-lapse showed the decorating crew working together to spruce up the tree in time for the holidays with ornaments and baubles in many festive colours. All the while, Michael Buble’s rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” played in the background.

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for going all-out for their holiday decorations.

In 2019, Jenner gave fans an inside look at her “simple” Christmas decorations in an extravagant tour.