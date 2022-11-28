Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have “no plans” to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even though both couples are heading to the east coast of the United Sates.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are about to embark on their first trip to America in eight years. On Wednesday, the couple will fly into Boston for a three-day-trip where they will attend Prince William’s second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday. Just four days later, on Dec. 6, William’s estranged brother Harry and his wife will be in New York City to accept an award.

However, William and Kate, who last visited N.Y.C. in 2014, are mainly focused on spotlighting and advocating the Earthshot Prize and “won’t be distracted by other things,” according to a source.

READ MORE: Prince William And Kate Middleton Play An Important Role In First U.K. State Visit Since Charles Became King

Additionally, the Telegraph cited a foreign office source, which noted that the palace team is “highly cognizant” of Harry and Meghan and are “not scared of their shadows” on William and Kate’s royal trip.

Multiple sources have added that the two couples have “no plans” to see each other.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to receive the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award at the N.Y.C. gala- an honour bestowed by the non-profit organization, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. Harry and Meghan are being recognized for their Archewell Foundation’s work in racial justice and mental health among other social impact initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales are “hugely excited,” according to a source, about their first overseas trip since Queen Elizabeth’s passing. The royals see Earthshot as a key opportunity in forging their own paths as working royals with William, in particular, viewing the event as part of his increasing “global leadership” role on the environment.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Release Date Reportedly Revealed For Netflix Docuseries

“It’s a big moment for him on the world stage,” one source shared, while another described the ceremony as William’s “Super Bowl” moment.

William and the Princess of Wales were last photographed with the Sussexes at the late monarch’s funeral events in September. The couples both stepped out on a joint walk outside Windsor Castle where they greeted well-wishers and observed tributes left for the Queen.