Billie Eilish is happy in love.

This week Vanity Fair dropped sixth episode in their series of annual interviews with the “Bad Guy” singer, and in it she talks about her relationship with 31-year-old vocalist Jesse Rutherford.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish Leads Star-Studded Lineup For Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Awards

“It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” the 20-year-old pop star says of the relationship. “I managed to get…to a point in my life…where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f**king f**ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone.”

She jokes that she “locked that motherf**ker down,” and adds that she is “really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me.”

READ MORE: Billie Eilish And Jesse Rutherford Wear Blanket For First Red Carpet Appearance Together

After rumours about Eilish and Rutherford’s romance began circling last month, they went Instagram official with a post showing off their Halloween costumes.

They made their public debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 5.