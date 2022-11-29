Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from season 1 of “Wednesday”.

“Wednesday” showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar discuss that season finale and what fans can expect from a second season in a new interview with Variety.

When asked about their plan for the next season of the show, Millar said, “For us, it’s always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it’s looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful.”

He added that they “always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines”. The showrunner explained, “It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So, you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons.”

The first season ended with several twists – Wednesday Addams, who abhors technology gets a new phone and a stalker! So, will the fans see her texting in season 2? Millar says, “I think our idea is that she throws the phone out the window in the next beat. I just don’t think she ever got to use a phone. I think she’s maybe vaguely tempted or amused by it. But then she’s going to reject it.”

Gough teases TikTok revolution for another beloved character, saying, “Thing basically takes the phone. He’ll become a TikTok star in Season 2.”

READ MORE: ‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Reveals She ‘Used To Perform Autopsies On Little Animals’ As A Kid

The pair are also questioned about their decision to kill off Gwendoline Christie’s Principal Weems.

Millar tells the publication of the actress’ response to dying on screen: “She was such an amazing trooper throughout the whole thing. She loved it, because it felt very surprising. She was totally on board for that. I think for us, it really had landed with Wednesday, the emotional impact of that death. We wanted this world where people you care about die, so that there is a cost and a sacrifice that this story takes on her.

“She was incredible. That relationship between Wednesday and Weems is probably one of the strongest in the show. I think they’re so good together. We always love the scenes with them together in the office with the height differential, and it just feels like two really strong female characters who have actually an unspoken respect for each other. It just feels like a really sad but impactful way to end this and the first season with her death.”

READ MORE: Gwendoline Christie Shares The Idea She ‘Pushed’ For Her ‘Wednesday’ Character, Says It’s The First Time She ‘Felt Beautiful On Screen’

And finally, the makers confirm Tyler’s (played by Hunter Doohan) last few minutes on the show, in which he converts into Hyde while in custody, mean he will return for season 2. ” Yeah. Absolutely. He’s out there. That’s what we wanted to convey.”