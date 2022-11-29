Irina Shayk is giving fans a glimpse into motherhood and the value of hard work she tries to teach her five-year-old daughter, Lea.

The model, who’s celebrating 15 years in the industry with her digital cover of V magazine, gushes over being a mom to her daughter, whom she shares with ex Bradley Cooper, and shares why her little one “has no filter.”

“You know, we don’t have a nanny, so sometimes [when my friends suggest] dinner or a concert, they always say ‘We know what Irina is going to say; we have no nanny.’ They say it’s my saving line. But we choose not to have a nanny,” Shayk told the magazine, adding that “being a mom is one of the most amazing things ever.”

“I’ve never imagined that I would enjoy it and love it so much,” the former Sports Illustrated phenomenon continued. “I feel like there is no better kind of love for anyone in this world, but the love for your child. It’s just very special.”

Shayk described Lea as one who freely speaks her mind and even shared some of the unfiltered remarks she’s received from her daughter.

“I remember this Halloween when I was dressed up as Bettie Page, she looked at me and goes ‘No, take it off. It doesn’t work,'” Shayk recalled Lea’s disapproval of her costume, inspired by the late 1950s pin-up model. “I kind of feel like she keeps me grounded because she says what she thinks with no filter–I love it.”

While the Russian native loves being a mom, she explained how motherhood taught her to prioritize her time.

“I also don’t want to lose myself, as I love working,” Shayk admitted. “I remember one day my daughter came back from kindergarten and she goes ‘oh, you’re going to work? I want you to stay.’ And she starts crying and I said ‘Do you see that we have lights on in the house and we have food [on the table]? That’s why mommy and daddy have to go to work.’”

“I want to raise a woman and teach her how my grandmother and my mother taught me, where you have to work hard,” the model shared. “Our daughter is being raised in different conditions, but you still need to set up boundaries. You can’t give her access to certain things [in order] for her to understand that you need to work hard to get something in your life. [After that], then I said ‘Look, mama is going to buy you a present but if she doesn’t work, we don’t have money [to buy it].’ And she goes ‘Okay, mama, go to work.’”