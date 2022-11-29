Hailey Bieber is sharing her health issues.

In a post on her Instagram Story, the 26-year-old model revealed that she has discovered a large ovarian cyst, and that it’s not the first time.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” she wrote.

“I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun,” she added.

Alongside the photo of her showing off her belly, Bieber added, “not a baby,” for anyone who may have jumped to conclusions.

She also said of the cyst, “it’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional.”

According to the Mayor Clinic, ovarian cysts are common, and are mostly harmless and produce little or no discomfort, with most going away on their own within a few months.

Sometimes, though, the cysts can burst open or get twisted and cause serious symptoms like pelvic pain, fever, vomitin, lightheadedness and more.

Bieber has faced her share of health issues this year. In the spring, she suffered a kind of mini-stroke called a Transient Ischemic Attack, which sent her to hospital.

“I had a small blood clot that traveled through a hole in my heart that I was born with that never closed, and went to my brain,” she said during a “Live with Kelly and Ryan” appearance. “I never knew I had the hole in my heart, so it’s actually a blessing in disguise because then I discovered that and I had a procedure done to close it. So now I have a device in my heart forever.”