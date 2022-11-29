Jameela Jamil tells a surprising story about Elton John on Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”.

Jamil is asked about all the odd jobs she did when she was younger to make ends meet, including becoming a DJ at 22.

As Hudson questions how she met her boyfriend James Blake, Jamil shares: “Because I became a DJ I was able to meet another DJ at work, we were working at BBC Radio 1. We were real DJs, and also radio DJs.

“It was very Hollywood meet cute. There was a mix-up with our rooms that we were supposed to record in, I met him, and now I’ve been living with him and sleeping with him for eight years.

“That’s what happens when you say ‘yes’ and try things.”

Jamil recalls how she randomly starting DJing after complaining about the music at a party.

She then met a woman who ended up asking her to DJ at Elton John’s bash the week after.

Jamil says, “I had a week to learn how to DJ and I just about pulled it off and didn’t get sued by Elton John,” insisting she had an eight-year career after that.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress talks to Hudson about why she started her mental health movement I Weigh, as well as admitting she doesn’t enjoy being outspoken.

See more in the clip below.