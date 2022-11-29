Adele wasn’t a fan of a gig-goer’s video filter during her Las Vegas residency concert over the weekend.

The fan in question, called Jamy, was filming the hitmaker as she spoke to her, but a baffled Adele noticed her appearance on the camera.

The musician joked, “What have you done to my face? Girl, get that filter off my face! Why do you have filters like that? You don’t look like that darling!”

The fan insisted, “I’m gonna pee my pants!” before bursting into tears as Adele tried to question her about one of her favourite memories growing up.

As she struggled to get her words out, Adele hugged her and said: “Baby, don’t cry!”

The fan, who uses the TikTok handle @ILoveJamyG, captioned the video: “Just Adele coming up to me randomly and making me forgot my whole entire existence and just following up and crying like a pendeja#adele #adeleconcert #adeleceasars.”

That wasn’t the only viral moment from Adele’s latest show, with her also failing to spot Shania Twain in the audience.

The “Skyfall” singer posted on her Instagram Story, “Thank god you had a hat on @shaniatwain I would have self combusted had I seen it was you!! I adore you, I can’t believe you came to my show,” alongside a love heart emoji.

Credit: Instagram/Shania Twain

See more in the clip below.