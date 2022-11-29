“Shazam!” star, Asher Angel, approves of DC Studios’ new co-chairmen, James Gunn and Peter Safran, whom he calls a “dream team.”

The actor, who is reprising his role of Billy Batson in the forthcoming sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”, showed support for his “Shazam!” producers’ after they were appointed to lead the new era of the DC Extended Universe.

“I remember meeting James. I went to the ‘Suicide Squad’ stages in Atlanta. I met with him and he’s just a super nice, genuine, humble guy. Super passionate,” Angel told ComicBook.com during a recent interview. “Obviously, he’s super freaking talented, but for him to team up with Peter Safran, who I think is so incredibly gifted at what he does is, it’s a dream team.”

“To pair the two it totally makes sense. It was bound to happen,” he added.

The 20-year-old star reflected on how the “Shazam!” franchise, in particular, brought a different tone to the DC films.

“I think, in a way, ‘Shazam!’ did open up the DC Universe because it’s lighthearted and it’s fun,” he said. “I feel like we haven’t had a movie like that in the DC Universe in a really long time. I think getting to have that makes it really special.”

Moving forward, Angel is feeling hopeful about the future of DC storytelling.

Although “Shazam!” was self-contained, other than a brief Superman cameo from the neck down, the actor hopes his character is given the opportunity to interact with other superheroes.

“Hopefully I get to integrate with other characters, but who knows?” he shared.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is set to release in theatres on March 17, 2023.