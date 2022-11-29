Get ready to return to everyone’s favourite basement this January when “That ’90s Show” revisits TV’s beloved Forman family.

In a new teaser video and first look photos, released today, fans can get a sneak peak of the upcoming series, based on the beloved sitcom “That ‘70s Show”, which famously starred Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher back in 1998 until its 2006 finale.

“That ’90s Show” stars Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, whose roles will be reprised by Topher Grace and Laura Prepon respectively.

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman in episode 101 of “That ’90s Show” — Photo: Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

The official synopsis reads: “It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen.”

“With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago,” the summary continues.

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman in episode 105 of “That ’90s Show” — Photo: Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

(L to R) Sam Morelos as Nikki, Mace Coronel as Jay, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie in episode 101 of “That ’90s Show” — Photo: Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

“Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well…Red.”

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will also reprise their roles as Red and Kitty, Leia’s grandparents.

Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in episode 101 of “That ’90s Show” — Photo: Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

(L to R) Mace Coronel as Jay, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Sam Morelos as Nikki in episode 101 of “That ’90s Show” — Photo: Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Additionally, the series stars Ashley Aufderheide [Gwen], Mace Coronel [Jay], Maxwell Donovan [Nate], Reyn Doi [Ozzie], and Sam Morelos [Nikki]. Creators Bonnie and Terry Turner are also returning to Point Place, this time bringing their daughter Lindsey Turner along with them.

“That ’90s Show” premieres globally on Netflix on Jan. 19, 2023.