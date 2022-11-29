Click to share this via email

Scarlett Johansson is set to star in the upcoming limited series “Just Cause”.

The actress, who is making her first major move into TV with the thriller, is also executive producing alongside writer Christy Hall and Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn of These Pictures, Deadline reports.

Following a competitive situation, “Just Cause”, which is based on John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel, will be released by Amazon Studios with a straight-to-series order for Prime Video.

The publication states, “In the TV adaptation, the book’s male protagonist, Miami newspaper editorial writer Matt Cowart, is undergoing a gender swap, with Johansson playing the series’ female lead Madison ‘Madi’ Cowart, a struggling reporter for a Florida newspaper sent to cover the final days of an inmate on death row.”

The series follows the “Just Cause” film, that was released back in 1995.

The movie starred Laurence Fishburne, Sean Connery, Kate Capshaw, Blair Underwood, Ruby Dee, Ed Harris, and more.

“Just Cause” aside, Johansson, who has hosted Global’s “Saturday Night Live” six times, as well as making additional appearances as Ivanka Trump, is starring in the upcoming movies “Asteroid City”, “Project Artemis” and “My Mother’s Wedding”.