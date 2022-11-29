Emily Ratajkowski had an honest conversation about dealing with trauma and living in her single “b***h era.”

“I think trauma lives in the body. That’s been my experience,” the 31-year-old model said on the latest episode of her podcast “High Low with EmRata” which featured guest Mia Khalifa.

“When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight,” she explained. “I was down to 100 pounds recently and it was really, really scary, and now I’ve gained weight, and it’s like, for me, it’s a huge game changer and it’s how I know I’m happy.”

READ MORE: Emily Ratajkowski Hints She Wants To Date Multiple People Amid Pete Davidson Romance Rumours

Despite being happy, Ratajkowski recalled getting emotional while watching a video of a wedding that one of her friends recently attended.

“I had this thought where I was like, ‘I’m so sad right now’ because as much as I want a beautiful wedding like that, I don’t know that I’m going to find the partner who would make me want that,” she confessed.

The model was previously married to film producer, Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she shares one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, with.

“But I have to say, I think there’s something really beautiful about having faith in love and in relationships,” she added.

READ MORE: Emily Ratajkowski Says She’s Been Feeling ‘All The Emotions’ Amid Sebastian Bear-McClard Divorce

Even if the model is in her “protecting [the] peace, b***h era,” she still hopes to “find someone who at least meets the mark in enough ways that I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re adding something to my life. You’re additive. You’re not taking away. You’re not exhausting me more. You’re bringing me joy. You’re making my life more joyful, in the way that my friends do.'”

Ratajkowski later called fellow model Gisele Bündchen, whose divorce from Tom Brady was recently finalized, her “queen witch.”

“I’m so happy to be alive in this moment and be a divorcee in this moment. My god, the girls are leaving those marriages,” she said, adding that Bündchen is “redefining what 40-year-old divorcee means.”