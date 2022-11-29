Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Mahomes family is growing.

On Monday, NFL star Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany shared the exciting news that they have welcomed their second child into the world.

READ MORE: Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews Are Married: See The Stunning Pics

In a post on Instagram, the couple shared a photo of the baby’s legs in a jumper, along with a chain featuring the boy’s nickname.

They also revealed his full name is Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

Patrick and Brittany announced they were expecting another child back in May 2022.

They also share two-year-old daughter Sterling Skye, born in February 2021.

READ MORE: Formula 1 Broadcaster Martin Brundle Confuses Basketball Player Paolo Banchero For NFL Star Patrick Mahomes

The couple got their start together as high school sweethearts, keeping their relationship alive as they went to different colleges.

In September 2020, they finally got engaged, and they tied the known in Hawaii in March 2020.