This grinch really is a “Mean One”.

On Monday, the trailer dropped for “The Mean One”, a brand new low-budget horror parody of Dr. Seuss’ classic Christmas tale.

“The Grinch steals a lot more than Christmas in this forthcoming horror parody/sequel to the classic Dr. Seuss yuletide tale,” the official description reads. “‘Terrifer 2”s David Howard Thornton plays the titular green meanie while Krystle Martin plays an adult Cindy You-Know-Who out for revenge twenty years later.”

The trailer reveals some of the film’s bloody, violent action and suspense.

“I’m not going to be a victim,” the adult Cindy says at one point. “It’s time to roast this beast.”

The film hails from director Steven LaMorte, who was also behind the parody shot “Powerpuff Girls: The Long Way Back”.

“The Mean One” opens in theatres Dec. 9.