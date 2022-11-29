FILM STILLS OF 'HOME ALONE 2: LOST IN NEW YORK' WITH 1992, CHRIS COLUMBUS, JOE PESCI, DANIEL STERN IN 1992 VARIOUS

Joe Pesci is looking back fondly on his time with “Home Alone”.

Speaking with People by e-mail for the 20th anniversary of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”, the actor said retaining the original cast and crew from the first film was essential. It gave the film “the same, if not more, energy and enthusiasm as the original.”

That’s not to say the sequel didn’t differentiate itself from the first. Pesci argued there was “more spontaneity and creativity on the set” due to the shared work experience.

“It was a nice change of pace to do that particular type of slapstick comedy,” Pesci recalled, who at that point had a number of dramatic roles under his belt including 1983’s “Easy Money” and 1989’s “Lethal Weapon 2”. “But the ‘Home Alone’ movies were a more physical type of comedy, therefore, a little more demanding.”

“Home Alone 2” saw Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister stranded in New York city and hounded by the same pair of criminals from the original film. Using his same ingenious traps and pranks, he outsmarted the two yet again.

“I remember Macaulay as being a really sweet kid and, even at his age, very professional,” Pesci said. “I intentionally limited my interactions with him to preserve the dynamic between his character, Kevin, and my character Harry.”

He didn’t “want it to come across on the screen that we were in any way friendly.”

“I wanted to maintain the integrity of the adversarial relationship,” he added.

The onscreen adversarial relationship saw Pesci’s Harry on the receiving end of many of Kevin’s deadly traps.

“In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry’s hat is set on fire,” he explained of a scene in the first movie. The actor performed some of his own stunts for the films.

“I was fortunate enough to have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts,” said Pesci.

As for whether the award-winning actor could see himself revisiting the franchise, he said it was not impossible.

“While you never say never, I think that it would be difficult to replicate not only the success but also the overall innocence of the originals,” Pesci said. “It’s a different time now; attitudes and priorities have changed in 30 years.”