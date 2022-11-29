Click to share this via email

Julia Roberts’ kids have grown up.

On Monday, the Academy Award-winning actress celebrated her twin children, Hazel and Finn, turning 18 years old.

In an Instagram Post, Roberts shared a photo of herself holding one of the kids as a baby, while the other child is seated at the table.

Roberts and husband Daniel Moder welcomed the twins in 2004. In 2007, they had a third child together, son Henry.

The couple first met while filming “The Mexican” in 2000. At the time, Roberts was dating actor Benjamin Bratt, while Moder, a cameraman, was married.

After his divorce, Roberts and Moder tied the knot in July 2002.