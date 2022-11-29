Aubrey Plaza is putting her goth tendencies to work.

In a new interview with GQ, the “Emily the Criminal” and “The White Lotus” star revealed she is preparing to make her directorial debut with a frightful family-friendly film.

READ MORE: Aubrey Plaza Recalls Going ‘Full Method’ For Her ‘Scream 4’ Audition: ‘I Blew That One’

“I’m trying to fill the female Tim Burton slot,” she said of the project.

While the project doesn’t yet have a title, or any specific details, GQ did hint that it would be something along the lines of the family classics “Hocus Pocus” and “Beetlejuice”.

It wouldn’t be Plaza’s first creative foray into the macabre either. She co-wrote the books The Legend of the Christmas Witch and The Return of the Christmas Witch with Dan Murphy.

Though she hasn’t directed before, Plaza has been active behind-the-camera as a producer on films like “Emily the Criminal”, “Ingrid Goes West” and “Black Bear”.

READ MORE: Aubrey Plaza Reveals What Drew Her To ‘WandaVision’ Spin-Off ‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’

In 2016, she founded Evil Hag Productions, with “Emily the Criminal” being the first film to bear the company logo.

Plaza is also set to appear in Guy Ritchie’s next project, “Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre”, next year, along with the “WandaVision” spin-off “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”.