Some of Hollywood’s biggest names will shed light on their personal and sometimes frightening health issues in a new docuseries coming to Paramount+.

“The Checkup With Dr. David Agus”, a six-episode docuseries, will see Ashton Kutcher, Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer and more sit down for intimate conversations about their personal health struggles with the world-renowned doctor.

Each half-hour episode of the upcoming series will feature Agus, a cancer specialist, CBS News medical contributor, and one of the world’s leading innovative medical authorities, as he chats with A-list celebrities in emotionally revealing conversations that will raise awareness on some of the health and wellness crises that millions of people face around the world.

“These artists were willing to take us deep into their own health stories, often for the first time in such a revealing way,” says Agus. “Their stories are captivating and scary, though ultimately uplifting and inspiring.”

Viewers can expect Kutcher to disclose his terrifying battle with a rare life-threatening disease, as well as sit down for his first interview with his twin brother Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and had a heart transplant.

Winfrey and Maria Shriver will provide an unflinching look at women’s health issues, talking candidly about menopause, while Howie Mandel will open up about his debilitating life-long struggle with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“The Checkup With Dr. David Agus” — Photo: Paramount+

Elsewhere, Schumer confides the harrowing details of her decades-long reproductive health struggles and the difficult childhood that led to battles with depression and a tendency to get “blackout drunk.”

As for Nick Cannon, the TV host tells Agus about the crushing loss of his son, Zen, to a malignant brain tumor. He also reveals his own near-fatal lupus diagnosis.

When it comes to the secrets to longevity and aging gracefully, viewers wills see Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin discuss ranges from sex in their 80s, their very different sense of self, to the foods that keep them young. The series will also look at Fonda’s most recent diagnosis with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Along the way, Dr. Agus will share information on game-changing technologies and treatments, information that will change and potentially even save lives.

The first three episodes of “The Checkup With Dr. David Agus” debut on Paramount+ on Dec. 6, with the final three episodes debuting on Dec. 12.