Rebel Wilson is addressing complaints about the lack of plus-sized clothing in R&R Club, the loungewear clothing line that she and partner Ramona Agruma recently launched

The collection — which essentially consists of cozy white sweatpants and matching hoodies, was designed by Agruma.

“Our rich collection of hoodies and sweatpants are made with the finest French Terry and are sustainably manufactured with love in Turkey using environmentally friendly dyes,” reads a description on the brand’s website.

However, some of Wilson’s fans have been less than enthusiastic about the brand’s lack of plus-size options, given that sizes only range from XS to L/XL.

As Page Six reports, some of those disgruntled fans have been expressing their displeasure on social media.

“Can we talk about the lack of size inclusivity in Rebel Wilson’s new brand??? wtf,” TikTok user Destiny Ann said in a video.

“I don’t understand how someone who is plus size for the majority of her career, the majority of her life — someone who knows how hard it is to be fat, to shop for clothing and actually find it in your size — I don’t understand how someone with that background, that knowledge, can release a brand that only goes up to an XL,” she added.

Also critical of the R&R sizing was TikToker Lacey-Jade Christie, who likewise shared her thoughts in a video, writing in the caption, “rebel! why’d you forget about us?!”

“I know she’s not fat anymore, but the fat community supported Rebel Wilson for her whole career,” said Christie, admitting she was “floored and flabbergasted” the lack of larger sizes. “She profited off of being a fat person, a fat character,” she added.

Meanwhile, Wilson’s clothing brand was also hit with backlash on Twitter.

Still sniggering at Rebel Wilson creating a clothing line that doesn't cater to plus sizing.

Absolutely wild scenes, but not surprising. Former fat people can sometimes end up being the worst when it comes to fatphobia and/or exclusion. Chile… — Steph (@StephanieYeboah) November 27, 2022

mrs rebel wilson coming out with a $300 set that only goes to an L/XL,,, if I speak— pic.twitter.com/liyxHma53U — ♀️ (@fatfabfeminist) November 26, 2022

Imagine if women the size you used to be could buy and wear your clothing?

Short memory huh? — haveafewthingstosay (@man0fmanyw0rds) November 29, 2022

Obsessed with Rebel Wilson getting skinny and then cutting obese people out of her clothing line lmao https://t.co/NHnwWgOqr6 — JACQUES (@jarcadey) November 29, 2022

Who even wants to buy $300 hoodie set from REBEL WILSON? When has Rebel ever given the world a fashion moment worthy of her having her own overpriced line? Lol she's a fool for excluding her main fanbase. She said "I'm not one of you anymore, so I don't know you." https://t.co/htfI8qQmQU pic.twitter.com/dl3RPNsY2v — Scotty Thee Sexfluencer™️ (@ScottyUnfamous) November 28, 2022

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Wilson responded to the backlash.

In some posts she shared on Instagram Story, Wilson explained that the reason there weren’t larger sized available was because she and Agruma were “experimenting with this limited capsule collection of only two pieces in limited sizes.”

In followup posts, she asked fans to share their opinions for what colours and sized they’d like to see, since the collection had nearly sold out and more variety would theoretically be offered in the next round.

