HBO is teaming up with OVO.
The fashion brand is working together with the studio for a new capsule collection featuring “Euphoria” star Javon “Wanna” Walton (a.k.a. Ashtray). The team-up is part of an ongoing collaboration consisting of a series of limited-edition “icons” capsule collections.
The collection sees Walton show off new fashion items including a black sweater emblazoned with the HBO logo on the back.
Another photo sees the actor modeling a black baseball cap with the HBO logo and a black T-shirt with the studio’s opening animation and the signature OVO owl.
Future installments will focus on other HBO fan-favourites at the center of the campaign.
Walton’s Ashtray became a quick fan favourite on the HBO teen drama, with the young star beginning his tenure on the show at the young age of 11. The award-winning show ended its second season in February this year, with season 3 in the works.
OVO also tapped Walton to model their recent collab with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The OVO x HBO capsule collection is on sale now.