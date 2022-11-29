With Keke Palmer set to make her hosting debut on this weekend’s edition of “Saturday Night Live” along with musical guest SZA, the show has announced the hosts and musical guests who’ll be entertaining viewers during the final two episodes of 2022.

On Dec. 10, the “Only Murders in the Building” duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short will host, joined on the musical stage by Brandi Carlile.

READ MORE: Keke Palmer Is Getting ‘SNL’ Hosting Advice From Amy Schumer

Then, on Dec. 17, Austin Butler makes his “SNL” hosting debut, with the “Elvis” star joined by musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

December shows!!! pic.twitter.com/klMGcGsP6o — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 29, 2022

Neither Martin nor Short are strangers to “SNL”.

Martin, in fact, first hosted in 1976, creating such iconic comedy creations as Jorge Fenstruck — one half of the “wild and crazy” Czech Fenstruck brothers alongside Dan Aykroyd — and Theodoric of York, medieval doctor. This will mark Martin’s 16th time as host.

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Revives David S. Pumpkins For ‘SNL’ Halloween Show: Any Questions?

Short, on the other hand, has only hosted three times, but can boast of being a full-fledged cast member during the show’s 10th season. Meanwhile, both Martin and Short have made numerous “SNL” cameos over the years.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.