Kylie Jenner is clapping back at a TikTok user questioning her intentions for posting rare photos of her son.

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shocked fans when she uploaded photos of her 9-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, and daughter Stormi, 4. However, she was accused by some users of intentionally sharing the post to avoid having to address Balenciaga’s 2022 holiday ad campaign scandal, which featured kids holding BDSM-style bondage bears.

Jenner’s response was left in the comment section of a TikTok that included screenshot images of her post with her son, captioned, “Kris Jenner telling her kids to release the good photos after the Balenciaga scandal.”

The frustrated makeup mogul reacted to the video, commenting, “Uh whyyyyyy would I post my child to cover up for Balenciaga? This is why I don’t do this, always something to say.”

The TikTok creator responded back to Jenner, noting that she understands “that would be frustrating,” explaining that, “Most of us just want more raw honesty from your family tho instead of silence like with Astroworld.”

The user, named Julie Theis, who runs a psych advice page, added that her video about Jenner came “at the expense of [Jenner’s] silence.”

She encouraged “The Kardashians” star to use her voice and influential power to speak out on what’s right and what’s wrong, noting how easy it was for Jenner to quickly react to her TikTok instead of calling out Balenciaga for their “glamorization of child pedophilia.”

She further explained that people have been upset with the Kar-Jenner family for their “silence and half a** statements” that they continue to release, which “aren’t rooted in honesty but just sound like something nice to say.”

Jenner’s post of her son, which has since been deleted, came one day after her sister Kim Kardashian released a statement regarding Balenciaga’s adult-themed photos of the children.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images,” she said, adding that she is “re-evaluating” her relationship with the fashion brand. However, the SKIMS founder was ultimately slammed for falling short to permanentely cutting ties with Balenciaga.