A familiar face will be returning to host the 2023 Juno Awards: Simu Liu, who made such a splash with his hosting debut last year that he’s been asked back for a return engagement.

The 2023 show, celebrating the best of Canadian music, will be held in Edmonton, and will feature live performances from Nickelback, Tate McRae and more.

“I am truly ecstatic to be back again this year hosting the 2023 Juno Awards,” said Liu in a statement. “There are no words to describe the incredible energy that took over Toronto last spring and I can’t wait to help bring that to Edmonton. If you thought my rendition of ‘Complicated’ was good, just wait until you hear my Nickelback cover.”

“From his ‘I Am Canadian’ monologue to his extraordinary ‘Jalebi Baby’ duet alongside Tesher, Simu was a fan favourite on the Junos stage last year,” added Allan Reid, president & CEO, CARAS/The Juno Awards. “When it comes to entertainment, there really isn’t anything he can’t do and we’re thrilled to see how he evolves the role in 2023.”

The 2023 Juno Awards will be held on Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC, and will also air on CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.