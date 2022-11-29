Another celebrity is bidding farewell to Twitter: beloved Canadian comedian Jim Carrey.

Carrey has long used the social media platform to share his artwork, which has typically been political satire critical of twice-impeached one-term president Donald Trump and assorted Republicans.

Given that history, it’s fitting that Carrey’s final tweet features an animated cartoon based on one of his paintings.

READ MORE: Jim Carrey Among Canadian Celebrities, Journalists Barred From Entering Russia

“I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward,” he wrote of the cartoon collab with the director of such animated features as “Horton Hears a Who!” and “Free Birds.”

“It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night,” Carrey added, signing off with, “I love you all so much! ;^j.”

Carrey joins a who’s who of celebrities who have fled Twitter following Elon Musk’s $44-billion takeover, including such Twitter quitters as rockers Trent Reznor and Jack White, comedians Kathy Griffin and Whoopi Goldberg, and even Master of Horror Stephen King.

