Another celebrity is bidding farewell to Twitter: beloved Canadian comedian Jim Carrey.

Carrey has long used the social media platform to share his artwork, which has typically been political satire critical of twice-impeached one-term president Donald Trump and assorted Republicans.

Given that history, it’s fitting that Carrey’s final tweet features an animated cartoon based on one of his paintings.

“I’m leaving Twitter, but 1st here’s a cartoon I made with my friend Jimmy Hayward,” he wrote of the cartoon collab with the director of such animated features as “Horton Hears a Who!” and “Free Birds.”

“It’s based on my painting of a crazy old Lighthouse Keeper, standing naked in a storm, summoning the angels and shining his lamp to guide us through a treacherous night,” Carrey added, signing off with, “I love you all so much! ;^j.”

Carrey joins a who’s who of celebrities who have fled Twitter following Elon Musk’s $44-billion takeover, including such Twitter quitters as rockers Trent Reznor and Jack White, comedians Kathy Griffin and Whoopi Goldberg, and even Master of Horror Stephen King.