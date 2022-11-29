Lala Kent shares 1-year-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett, and is planning to have another — without the involvement of Emmett or, for that matter, anyone else.

As the “Vanderpump Rules” star explained during a recent appearance on Scheana Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast, she’s looking at utilizing the services of a sperm donor for baby No. 2.

“I’m thinking around the summertime I’ll start trying to get pregnant,” Kent said, as reported by Page Six.

“So, because I’m pretty good to go, I could just do the insemination process,” she continued.

While she conceded that a “partner could come into [her] life” at any moment, she’s not letting that possibility alter her plans.

“There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live,” she said of living in Los Angeles.

“I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s**t that has happened in my life,” she added, referencing the cheating scandal that ended her relationship with Emmett.

“I’m doing a sperm donor, period,” she insisted. “I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved.”