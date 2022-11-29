Get ready to dive into the video-game world of Nintendo’s most famous plumbers with a new trailer for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”.

Chris Pratt voices the titular Mario, a casting decision that has caused controversy due to the fact that he’s decidedly not Italian.

As the trailer demonstrates, however, Pratt isn’t brandishing the kind of over-the-top Italian accent that had been feared, instead using his own voice.

In addition to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star, the voice cast also includes Charlie Day as Mario’s brother, Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Storywise, Mario and Luigi journey to another dimension to rescue Princess Peach from evil King Koopa and foil his plans of taking over the world.

Judging by some of the Twitter reaction, not every “Super Mario Bros.” fan who saw the new trailer was completely onboard with Pratt as Mario.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” hits theatres on April 7, 2023.