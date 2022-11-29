Samuel L. Jackson is agreeing to disagree with his “Pulp Fiction” director Quentin Tarantino over his disparaging view of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In a recent podcast interview, Tarantino lamented the “Marvelization of Hollywood,” telling the “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast, “You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times… but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”
Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of “The View”, Jackson — who plays S.H.I.E.L.D. chief Nick Fury in Marvel’s movies — offered a differing perspective.
“It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, a**es in seats? What are we talking about?” Jackson said.
“That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars,” he continued. “Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”
Meanwhile, he’s not the only MCU star take issue with Tarantino’s remarks; previously, “Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” star Simu Liu took to Twitter to offer his response.
No movie studio is or ever will be perfect. But I'm proud to work with one that has made sustained efforts to improve diversity onscreen by creating heroes that empower and inspire people of all communities everywhere.
I loved the "Golden Age" too.. but it was white as hell.
— Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 22, 2022