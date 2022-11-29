Samuel L. Jackson is agreeing to disagree with his “Pulp Fiction” director Quentin Tarantino over his disparaging view of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent podcast interview, Tarantino lamented the “Marvelization of Hollywood,” telling the “2 Bears, 1 Cave” podcast, “You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times… but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of “The View”, Jackson — who plays S.H.I.E.L.D. chief Nick Fury in Marvel’s movies — offered a differing perspective.

“It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, a**es in seats? What are we talking about?” Jackson said.

“That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars,” he continued. “Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”

Jackson’s comments come just after the 6:45 mark in the video above.

Meanwhile, he’s not the only MCU star take issue with Tarantino’s remarks; previously, “Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” star Simu Liu took to Twitter to offer his response.