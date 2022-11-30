Click to share this via email

Spotify has unveiled its annual list of its most-streamed content, and when it comes to Canadians’ listening habits one name rises to the top of the heap: Drake.

Rounding out the top five are Taylor Swift at No. 2, The Weeknd at No. 3, Kanye West at No. 4 and Eminem at No. 5.

According to Spotify, the streaming service’s annual end-of-year campaign reveals which artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts defined how more than 456 million people around the world listened and discovered music and podcasts during 2022.

Here in Canada, Drake tops the list yet that’s not true globally; on Spotify’s worldwide list, the Toronto rapper comes in third, following Bad Bunny in first place and Taylor Swift at No. 2.

Most listened to artists in Canada

Drake Taylor Swift The Weeknd Kanye West Eminem

Most listened to songs in Canada

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” by Elton John “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber “First Class” by Jack Harlow

Most listened to albums in Canada

Harry’s House by Harry Styles = by Ed Sheeran Midnights by Taylor Swift Dawn FM by The Weeknd SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

Most listened to podcasts in Canada

“The Joe Rogan Experience” “Call Her Daddy” “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” “SmartLess”

Most listened to artists globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS

Most listened to songs globally

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

Most listened to albums globally

Un Verano Sin Ti by by Bad Bunny Harry’s House by Harry Styles SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo = by Ed Sheeran Planet Her by Doja Cat

