Katherine Heigl is the mother of three with husband Josh Kelley, adopted daughters Naleigh and Adalaide, and biological son Joshua.

When Heigl adopted Naleigh in 2009 when she was 10 months old, she was still starring in “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Due to the show’s punishing production schedule, she would typically leave home early in the morning and return home late at night, and wasn’t able to spend nearly as much time with her infant daughter as she had hoped.

READ MORE: Katherine Heigl Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Controversial Exit From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

“I never saw that baby,” Heigl said during a recent appearance on “The View”, as reported by Page Six.

“I was at work with three triplets who were playing my goddaughter, and I spent more time with them than I did with my new daughter,” she explained.

As a result, Heigl worried that she wouldn’t be able to forge a bond with with her daughter.

“I was always afraid that I had missed that opportunity to really bond with her and that she didn’t love me — in that moment,” she admitted.

READ MORE: Katherine Heigl On How She Answers Adopted Children’s Questions About Their Birth Parents

“At the time, becoming a new mother, I was just like, ‘I got it. I got it. I can handle this,’” she recalled. “You know, they’ve told us we can have it all. We can have careers and have families and it’s all gonna be great. It’s all gonna work out.”

Heigl ultimately exited “Grey’s” in 2010.