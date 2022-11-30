Vin Diesel is missing his friend.

On Tuesday, the “Fast & Furious” actor paid tribute to his late co-star, Paul Walker, the night before the ninth anniversary of his tragic death.

“Nine years… love you and miss you,” Diesel wrote in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of the two of them together.

Walker died in a car crash on Nov. 30, 2010 at age 40. He was in the middle of filming “Furious 7” at the time, and the movie was eventually completed with the help of digital technology and Walker’s brothers Caleb and Cody.

Last year, Walker’s co-star Jordan Brewster talked to People about the loss.

“I think when someone passes away that has a huge impact on your life and has had a huge impact, frankly, on so many people’s lives,” she said, adding that her grief “goes in waves where it’s super visceral at times, and it’s like it’s unimaginable that that person’s not with us anymore.”

On Twitter, fans also shared their memories of Walker.

We lost the talented Paul Walker 9 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/dy0utNHLbV — Kat Callaghan (@KatCallaghan) November 30, 2022