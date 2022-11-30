Brendan Fraser shared how his eldest son Griffin, who is autistic and obese, helped inspire his latest role in “The Whale”.

The actor, who stars as an overweight father in the upcoming psychological drama, told Interview Magazine that he “understands intimately” what it’s like to be close with someone who lives with obesity.

“[Griffin] just turned 20, he’s a big kid, he’s six foot five, he’s got big hands and feet, a big body. I understand intimately what it is to be close to a person who lives with obesity,” Fraser said.

The 53-year-old noted that Griffin is the “happiest person” in his life, explaining that, due to his son’s autism, he doesn’t know what “cynicism” is.

“You can’t insult him,” he added.

“The Whale”, which hits theatres on Dec. 9, saw Fraser go through an intense physical transformation to play his 600-pound character, Charlie, who’s confined to a wheelchair. The actor described the role, which required him to wear a 300-pound suit every day on set, as the “hardest thing” he’s ever done. However, Fraser said he “didn’t have to look far” when it came to translating what was important to his character — his 17-year-old daughter [Sadie Sink] — because of the love he has for his own children.

Fraser is also a father to sons Holand, 18, and Leland, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Afton Smith. The former couple divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage.