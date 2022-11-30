Cameron Diaz loves to cook.

Wednesday on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show”, the “Charlie’s Angels” star stops by to help cook a meal with the host while talking about the first meal she made for husband Benji Madden.

Recalling an experience they had together, Barrymore says, “We get home from this two-day immersive course on Northern and Southern Italian cooking, and you are about to go on a date with Benji.”

“Yes, I was,” Diaz says.

“And we had talked about it all weekend and I drove you to a grocery store, so pregnant I stayed in the car, and you went inside,” Barrymore continues. “What was the dish you made him that night? I’m gonna let you tell it. I remember it clear as day.”

Diaz reveals she made, “Lamp chops. Mediterranean lamb chops, some couscous, and some broccoli and sauteed zucchini.”

Barrymore then asks, “Did you make him the shallot gold that night?” to which Diaz confirms, “I put shallot gold inside the couscous.”

The actress first revealed her recipe for shallot gold, which involves slow cooking and whipping shallots in butter, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show” in 2014.