Megan Thee Stallion has got plenty she still wants to accomplish.

This week, the rapper is making history as the first Black woman to be featured on the cover of Forbes‘ annual “30 Under 30” issue.

“It’s really hard to be the first something in 2022, so ah!” Megan says of the honour.

Given her rapid climb to stardom, some might think the 27-year-old would want to take a break, but that’s not on her mind at all.

“I can’t slow down right now,” she says. “I’ll take a break when I’m dead. I’m trying to really build something … When I start sitting, I feel like I’m not doing enough or I’m giving somebody else the opportunity to pass me.”

She also talks about her most recent album, Traumazine, and getting more personal with her lyrics.

“This album was really personal to me. This is like the first time I ever talked about things that I’m feeling, or talked about things that I’m going through, so it kind of made me nervous to write a lot of these songs,” she says. “It makes me nervous to perform some of these songs. And I kind of just was like, ‘OK, I’m gonna write this stuff and I’mma just put it out. Hm, Hotties, what you got to say about this?'”

She adds, “My emotions sometimes make me a little nervous. Like to be vulnerable can make me a little nervous sometimes, so, I don’t know. I feel like I’m just still processing how the album feels to other people.”

According to Forbes, between royalties, merchandise, endorsements and concert ticket sales, Megan earned approximately $13 million in 2022. It’s not her first appearance in the “30 Under 30” either, having made the issue back in 2020.